Morning Briefing: July 12, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including the rising death toll from Venezuela’s earthquakes; Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz; and the US launching a third round of strikes against Iran.
The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 4,333, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following last month's disaster, according to the government's latest official report.
He said 6,462 people have been rescued, while 856 buildings were damaged and 190 have collapsed.
Authorities have established 94 temporary camps housing 18,437 people, while 17,907 people remain without permanent housing.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed until further notice after indicating that a fire struck and stopped a vessel accused of ignoring navigation orders.
The force said several vessels attempted to use an unauthorized route through the strait despite repeated warnings to change course and follow an approved passage.
It said one vessel switched off its systems, endangering maritime security, and was struck by warning fire before being stopped.
The Revolutionary Guard Navy said the strategic waterway would remain closed until further notice and until US interventions in the region end, adding that no vessels would be allowed to pass.
The US said it completed a third round of military strikes against Iran this week following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces struck about 140 Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions launched from land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels.
The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance positions, it said.
A bipartisan housing bill approved by Congress became law after President Donald Trump declined to sign it but also did not issue a veto, despite several efforts to delay the legislation.
The law addresses housing affordability at a time of high mortgage rates and near-record home prices, which have made homeownership and rent increasingly difficult for many Americans.
Although Trump initially backed the bill, he later reversed course. He reiterated that he would not sign it to protest the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, a voter ID measure he considers a higher priority, but critics said it amounts to voter suppression.
Pakistan and the US held negotiations on a trade agreement in Washington, DC, with officials working to narrow differences, a Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
"Negotiations on the Pakistan–United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade were held in Washington, D.C., on 9–10 July," Tahir Andrabi wrote on US social media platform X.
"The talks were conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides ironing out differences and building convergence, with a view to the early conclusion of the Agreement," he added.
Jude Bellingham scored twice as England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time, sending the team into the World Cup semifinals and ending Norway’s hopes of reaching the last four for the first time.
Norway took the lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup struck a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and went in off the far post.
England responded in first-half stoppage time with Bellingham, who finished low to the far post after the ball fell to Elliot Anderson in a move that drew controversy.
FIFA has begun offering fans the chance to own a piece of football history by selling authentic fragments of the playing surface from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final through its official online store.
The "FIFA World Cup 2026 Piece of the Pitch – Foundation Edition" is priced at $450 and will contain an original piece of the iconic final pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic display with an integrated USB keepsake.
"Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events," FIFA said in the product description.
news_share_descriptionsubscription_contact