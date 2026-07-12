Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 12, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including the rising death toll from Venezuela’s earthquakes; Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz; and the US launching a third round of strikes against Iran.

TOP STORIES

Death toll from June's twin Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,333

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 4,333, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following last month's disaster, according to the government's latest official report.

He said 6,462 people have been rescued, while 856 buildings were damaged and 190 have collapsed.

Authorities have established 94 temporary camps housing 18,437 people, while 17,907 people remain without permanent housing.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announces closure of Strait of Hormuz until further notice

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed until further notice after indicating that a fire struck and stopped a vessel accused of ignoring navigation orders.

The force said several vessels attempted to use an unauthorized route through the strait despite repeated warnings to change course and follow an approved passage.

It said one vessel switched off its systems, endangering maritime security, and was struck by warning fire before being stopped.

The Revolutionary Guard Navy said the strategic waterway would remain closed until further notice and until US interventions in the region end, adding that no vessels would be allowed to pass.

US completes third round of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

The US said it completed a third round of military strikes against Iran this week following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces struck about 140 Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions launched from land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels.

The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance positions, it said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Thousands of mourners, survivors, foreign dignitaries and religious leaders gathered at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center to mark the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide as the remains of 10 newly identified victims were laid to rest.

US President Donald Trump threatened to launch thousands of missiles at Iran should it try to assassinate him.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

Two people were killed and five wounded in a shooting near Canada's largest Latin street festival, according to police, who urged the public to avoid the area as officers continued their investigation.

Armed Israeli occupiers assaulted US congressman Ro Khanna, a vocal critic of Israeli settlement policies, and briefly detained him earlier this week in the occupied West Bank, Israeli and US media reported.

Moroccan authorities continued to contain a wildfire that swept through the Afous oasis in the southeastern province of Errachidia, damaging a vast area of palm groves but causing no casualties.

Around 1,000 Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, demanding an independent state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Dozens of Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a Nigerian airstrike targeting the group's positions in the northeastern state of Borno, according to the Nigerian Air Force.

UNICEF warned that around half a million civilians are at risk in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid, capital of the North Kordofan state, as intense fighting continues to force families and children to flee.

Malaysia's Barisan Nasional coalition secured a majority to form the next government in the southern state of Johor, according to official results.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio renewed Washington's demand for the release of political prisoners in Cuba, marking the fifth anniversary of the island's anti-government protests and accusing Havana of continuing political repression and resisting reforms.

Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum have shortened opening hours due to extreme temperatures, according to messages on their websites.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged North Korea to enhance "strategic coordination and cooperation" with Beijing.

At least 15 tourists were killed when their boat capsized off Vietnam's southern island of Phu Quoc, according to media reports.

European defense should not be limited to the borders of the EU but should instead take on a truly continental dimension through partnerships with countries including Türkiye, the UK and Ukraine, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said.

French security forces have apprehended 32 people suspected of starting wildfires across 22 departments since the beginning of the summer, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated businessman and investor Vasile Tofan as prime minister.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Housing bill becomes law despite Trump’s refusal to sign it

A bipartisan housing bill approved by Congress became law after President Donald Trump declined to sign it but also did not issue a veto, despite several efforts to delay the legislation.

The law addresses housing affordability at a time of high mortgage rates and near-record home prices, which have made homeownership and rent increasingly difficult for many Americans.

Although Trump initially backed the bill, he later reversed course. He reiterated that he would not sign it to protest the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, a voter ID measure he considers a higher priority, but critics said it amounts to voter suppression.

Pakistan, US cite 'significant progress' in Washington trade talks

Pakistan and the US held negotiations on a trade agreement in Washington, DC, with officials working to narrow differences, a Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"Negotiations on the Pakistan–United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade were held in Washington, D.C., on 9–10 July," Tahir Andrabi wrote on US social media platform X.

"The talks were conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides ironing out differences and building convergence, with a view to the early conclusion of the Agreement," he added.

SPORTS

Bellingham double sends England into World Cup semifinals

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time, sending the team into the World Cup semifinals and ending Norway’s hopes of reaching the last four for the first time.

Norway took the lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup struck a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and went in off the far post.

England responded in first-half stoppage time with Bellingham, who finished low to the far post after the ball fell to Elliot Anderson in a move that drew controversy.

FIFA to sell pieces of 2026 World Cup final pitch as collectibles

FIFA has begun offering fans the chance to own a piece of football history by selling authentic fragments of the playing surface from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final through its official online store.

The "FIFA World Cup 2026 Piece of the Pitch – Foundation Edition" is priced at $450 and will contain an original piece of the iconic final pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic display with an integrated USB keepsake.

"Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events," FIFA said in the product description.