Alvarez, Martinez score late as defending champions survive another scare to set up England clash

Argentina beats Switzerland in extra time to reach World Cup semis Alvarez, Martinez score late as defending champions survive another scare to set up England clash

Argentina reached the World Cup semifinals Saturday with a 3-1 extra-time win against Switzerland, surviving another tense knockout match to set up a meeting with England.

The defending champions took an early lead at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the US when Alexis Mac Allister headed in Lionel Messi’s corner in the 10th minute. It was Messi’s 10th career World Cup assist, each to a different player.

Argentina struggled to build on the advantage, however, and Switzerland grew into the match. Dan Ndoye eventually brought the Swiss level, finishing from close range and sending the quarterfinal into a more uncertain phase.

The match turned again when Breel Embolo was sent off after a video review showed he had gone down too easily. It was his second yellow card of the match, leaving Switzerland to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

Argentina pressed for a winner but could not break through before the end of regulation. The breakthrough finally came in the 112th minute, when Julian Alvarez struck a right-footed shot into the far upper corner to put Argentina back in front.

Lautaro Martinez sealed the win in the 121st minute, finishing off a late move as Switzerland pushed forward in search of another equalizer.

Messi did not score, ending a run of goals in nine straight World Cup matches, but Argentina remained alive after another narrow escape. The Albiceleste had already needed extra time to beat Cape Verde and a late comeback to defeat Egypt in previous rounds.

Argentina will face England in the semifinals Wednesday in Atlanta.