Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says agreement provides for reopening of Strait of Hormuz and lifting of US naval blockade

Islamabad MoU between US, Iran enters into force with immediate effect: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says agreement provides for reopening of Strait of Hormuz and lifting of US naval blockade

Pakistan announced Thursday that a landmark memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran has entered into force with immediate effect, marking what Islamabad described as a major diplomatic breakthrough aimed at defusing regional tensions.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was electronically signed by the presidents of the US and Iran and endorsed by Pakistan in its role as mediator.

Sharif said the agreement reflects both countries’ commitment to resolving their dispute through diplomacy and dialogue.

Under the terms of the memorandum, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Sharif congratulated US President Donald Trump for what he described as a steadfast commitment to diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution.

The Pakistani premier also commended Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, for embracing what he called the cause of peace.

Sharif further acknowledged the contributions of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt in facilitating the agreement, while highlighting the role of Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in advancing the negotiations.

The latest statement by Sharif did not mention anything related to an expected official ceremony as scheduled on Friday in Switzerland.