FACTBOX - Iran releases 14-point draft agreement outlining US deal IRNA news agency publishes text of memorandum of understanding, set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday

Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Wednesday published the text of an Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US that outlines a roadmap to end their military conflict and negotiate a final agreement.

Below is the 14-point document released by Tehran

1- The Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and their respective allies in the current war, by signing this memorandum of understanding, declare the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. They commit not to initiate any war or military operation against one another in the future, to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to guarantee Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The final agreement will confirm the permanent end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and the remaining provisions of this clause.



2- Iran and the United States commit to respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refraining from interference in each other’s internal affairs.



3- Iran and the United States commit to conducting negotiations and reaching a final agreement within a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.



4- Immediately upon signing this memorandum, the United States will begin lifting its naval blockade and any harassment or obstruction directed against Iran and will completely terminate the blockade within 30 days. During this period, maritime traffic will be maintained at levels corresponding to pre-war traffic as restored by Iran. The United States also commits to withdrawing its military forces from the area surrounding Iran within 30 days of a final agreement.



5- Upon signing this memorandum, Iran will make its utmost efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge for 60 days, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Commercial shipping will resume immediately and, subject to the removal of technical and military obstacles and mine-clearing operations by Iran, will be fully restored within 30 days. Iran will hold discussions with the Sultanate of Oman regarding the future administration and maritime services of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of the littoral states, and will also consult with other Gulf littoral states.



6- The United States commits, together with its regional partners, to establish an agreed program providing at least $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development. The implementation mechanism for this program will be finalized within 60 days as part of the final agreement. The United States will provide all necessary approvals, waivers, and licenses for related financial transactions.



7- The United States commits to ending all sanctions against Iran, including those stemming from UN Security Council resolutions, resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, and all US unilateral sanctions, both primary and secondary, according to a mutually agreed timetable as part of the final agreement. Both sides acknowledge the fundamental importance of sanctions relief and express their intention to address the issue promptly during negotiations.



8- Iran reaffirms that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons. Iran and the United States agree to resolve the status of stored enriched materials through a mutually agreed mechanism and in accordance with the timetable set out in Clause 7, at a minimum through on-site dilution under IAEA supervision. The parties also agree to discuss enrichment and other mutually agreed nuclear issues related to Iran’s nuclear needs within a satisfactory framework to be established in the final agreement. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this clause. Both sides recognize the fundamental importance of these nuclear issues and intend to address them promptly in negotiations.



9- Iran and the United States agree to maintain the status quo until a final agreement is reached. Iran will maintain the current status of its nuclear program, while the United States will impose no new sanctions on Iran and will not deploy additional military forces to the region.



10- The United States commits, immediately upon signing this memorandum and until sanctions are terminated, to issue Treasury Department waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and derivatives, and all related services, including banking transactions, insurance, transportation, and other associated activities.



11- The United States commits to making all restricted or frozen Iranian funds and assets fully available for use upon implementation of this memorandum. The two sides will agree bilaterally on the procedures for releasing these funds during negotiations. Whether the funds remain in their original accounts or are transferred, they must be fully usable for payments to any final beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of Iran. The United States commits to issuing all necessary approvals and licenses in this regard.



12- Iran and the United States agree to establish an implementation mechanism to monitor the successful execution of this memorandum and future compliance with the final agreement.



13- Following the signing of this memorandum, and subject to the commencement and continuation of implementation of Clauses 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, Iran and the United States will begin negotiations on a final agreement exclusively concerning the remaining clauses.



14- The final agreement will be endorsed by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council.