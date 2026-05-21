Irish premier says there is ‘growing anger’ in EU about Israel’s conduct Micheal Martin describes Israel's actions as 'appalling and disgusting'

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told reporters Thursday that there is “growing anger across the EU” about Israel’s behavior.

It came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted footage showing detained activists from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla zip-tied and forced to kneel after they were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

"There’s growing anger across the European Union in respect of the behavior of Israel. As I said earlier, in terms of the most recent egregious behavior and appalling and disgusting behavior has been the treatment of those on the flotilla."

"First of all, they were abducted in international waters. The way they have been treated in captivity is unacceptable. And then the behavior of a government minister from Israel has been absolutely shocking and has shocked the world," he added.

Martin described the detentions and Ben-Gvir’s conduct as “absolutely shocking.”

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel following attacks in international waters.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Although a ceasefire was reached in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025, humanitarian access has failed to improve conditions in the enclave, and deadly Israeli attacks have continued. Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 881 people have been killed and 2,621 injured since the ceasefire took effect.

The agreement was intended to halt Israel’s two- year genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused widespread destruction affecting around 90% of the civilian infrastructure.