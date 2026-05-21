'They discussed Iran during the tea meeting,' Kremlin spokesperson says, stressing that Tehran and Washington should discuss Moscow's proposal

Kremlin says Putin shared proposal to transfer Iran's uranium to Russia with Xi behind closed doors 'They discussed Iran during the tea meeting,' Kremlin spokesperson says, stressing that Tehran and Washington should discuss Moscow's proposal

Tehran and Washington should discuss Moscow's proposal to transfer Iran's enriched uranium to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the US has not yet accepted the proposal.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the proposal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during closed-door talks.

“They discussed Iran during the tea meeting,” the Kremlin spokesperson said. “He (Putin) shared it (the idea).”

Peskov declined to provide additional details, saying: “That is precisely why the conversation was held behind closed doors.”

Commenting separately on Cuba, Peskov said the US blockade of the island is having catastrophic consequences for ordinary people.

“The blockade of the island itself is unprecedented in nature and has catastrophic humanitarian consequences for ordinary people living there. Of course, further ‘muscle-flexing’ in the form of this armada and so on can only worsen the situation for the island’s residents,” he said.

Responding to US accusations against former Cuban leader Raul Castro, Peskov said Moscow opposed coercive pressure tactics against senior political leaders.

“We believe that under no circumstances should such methods, bordering on methods of violence, be applied to current or former top state leaders. In fact, this is not the first time we have seen this. We do not approve of any of this,” he said.

“We believe that the pressure being exerted on Cuba cannot be justified,” he added.