Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says US claims of Cuba's alleged preparation to attack it 'provoke nothing but a laugh'

Russia condemns US attempt to 'economically suffocate' Cuba Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says US claims of Cuba's alleged preparation to attack it 'provoke nothing but a laugh'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the US on Thursday of attempting to “economically suffocate” Cuba with a new round of restrictions targeting companies from third countries operating on the island.

Zakharova said at a media briefing in Moscow that the measures introduced by the administration of US President Donald Trump in early May represented another escalation of pressure on Cuba, reflected Washington’s “intolerance toward any dissent,” and were a revival of the Monroe Doctrine—a US policy in 1823 that warned Europe against interfering in the Western Hemisphere.

“In this connection, we reaffirm our full solidarity with Cuba and condemn attempts at intimidation, blackmail, and unlawful unilateral sanctions,” she said.

Zakharova also dismissed the “absurd” allegations that Cuba is preparing to attack the US and said it is “provoking nothing but a laugh” due to the obvious huge inequality of power between the two countries in all aspects.

“We will continue to provide the most active support to the brotherly Cuban people during this extremely difficult period. Havana has been informed of its modalities and other fundamental aspects,” she said.

Commenting on remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin that simplifies access to Russian citizenship for residents of Transnistria, Zakharova warned that “any aggression” against Russian citizens living in the breakaway Moldovan region would receive “an immediate and adequate response,” adding that Moscow “is ready to use all necessary means to ensure their security.”

Zakharova also criticized comments by Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, saying his warnings sounded “caricature-like” given that Moldovan President Maia Sandu holds citizenship of another country.

Turning to Africa, Zakharova expressed concern about reports of Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

She said a team of Russian consumer safety watchdog specialists would travel to Kampala on May 25 at Uganda’s request to assist with epidemiological investigations and containment efforts using Russian-developed Ebola diagnostic tests.

Zakharova added that Russia has already supplied two mobile laboratories to Congo free of charge and expressed hope that the authorities of both countries, together with international partners, would manage to contain the outbreak quickly.

She said Russia had responded to a request for humanitarian aid from Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre by sending 25 tons of food and essential non-food supplies.

The humanitarian cargo, delivered by an aircraft operated by Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, was handed over to the Somali government at the Mogadishu International Airport on May 15, she said.