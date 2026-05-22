Global trade in AI-related goods has nearly quadrupled over the past ten years

Study warns of Europe’s digital dependency Global trade in AI-related goods has nearly quadrupled over the past ten years

A recent study finds that artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a new force shaping global trade and is contributing to Europe’s growing digital dependency.

The study, published on Friday by Austrian international credit insurer Acredia in cooperation with Allianz Trade, shows that AI is not only transforming technologies but also entire supply chains, trade flows, and geopolitical dependencies.

According to the study, Europe in particular risks losing influence within the global technology blocs.

The authors note that global trade in AI-related goods has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, rising from approximately $1 trillion to $3.8 trillion.

AI-related products and infrastructure now account for roughly 15 percent of global goods trade. Asia controls a large share of the value chain, from semiconductors and storage technologies to data centers.

“The global race for artificial intelligence has long since become a race for infrastructure, data, and economic influence,” explains Michael Kolb, a member of the Acredia Executive Board, in the study.

“Whoever controls the chips, data centers, and platforms will also control significant portions of global value creation in the future," he added.

The study takes a particularly critical view of Europe’s position in the global AI race. While the US is investing billions in cloud infrastructure, computing power, and digital platforms, Europe is falling significantly behind.

According to the analysis, Europe’s operational data center capacity is roughly four times lower than that of the US.

At the same time, Europe’s dependence on US technology providers is growing. US hyperscalers already dominate large portions of Europe’s cloud and data infrastructure.

The study’s authors warn that, with the increasing use of AI services, billions of euros could flow annually from Europe to US providers.

“Europe runs the risk of going from being an industrial hub to a digital tenant,” warned, adding: “This dependence affects not only technology, but increasingly also competitiveness, innovation, and economic sovereignty.”

According to the study's authors, political tensions and trade conflicts could have a massive impact on prices, availability, and supply chains.​​​​​​​

The study notes: “AI supply chains are increasingly becoming the geopolitical nerve center of the global economy.”