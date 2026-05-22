Russian Embassy confirms statement by ambassador signaling further retaliatory measures against Norway in fisheries sector

Russian ambassador to Norway threatens country with fishing penalties: Report Russian Embassy confirms statement by ambassador signaling further retaliatory measures against Norway in fisheries sector

The Russian ambassador to Norway is threatening the country with fishing penalties following sanctions against Russia's fishing companies, broadcaster NRK reported Friday.

The Russian Embassy confirmed to NRK a statement by the ambassador signaling further retaliatory measures against Norway in the fisheries sector.

Norwegian Fisheries and Oceans Minister Marianne Sivertsen Naess, meanwhile, said that it was a sign of what they were familiar with, "that Russia has reacted to the listing of vessels."

"I am committed to continuing the dialogue. Even though it is less comprehensive and more demanding than before, it is important to continue precisely in order to find solutions," Naess said.