Proposal includes major economic funds for damages in Iran, waivers on oil sales, gradual unfreezing of funds, sanctions relief; nothing firm on nuclear enrichment, according to Alex Marquardt

New US proposal to Tehran includes significant financial concessions to Iran, claims American journalist Proposal includes major economic funds for damages in Iran, waivers on oil sales, gradual unfreezing of funds, sanctions relief; nothing firm on nuclear enrichment, according to Alex Marquardt

A well-known American journalist claimed Friday to have learned details about the latest US proposal to Iran to end the war.

It includes significant financial concessions to Iran, such as economic funds for damages, waivers on oil sales, eventual unfreezing of funds, and sanctions relief.

Alex Marquardt, an ABC correspondent, stated on US social media company X and his personal online portal, that the process would be multi-step and based on a previous 14-point proposal.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would kick off negotiations for a "final deal," putting off the most difficult issues to help end the war.

Notably, the proposal reportedly includes a major economic fund for Iran’s damages, waivers on Iranian oil sales, gradual unfreezing of funds, sanctions relief and nothing firm on nuclear enrichment, according to Marquardt.

Under the proposed agreement, to be signed in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the two sides would immediately end military operations, including in Lebanon, and pledge not to make further threats of force.

The MOU would also launch negotiations on a “final deal” aimed at formally ending the war.

The agreement would postpone decisions on nuclear enrichment and the removal of enriched material until final negotiations, while Iran would commit to never developing a nuclear weapon, he stated.

It also includes a US- and regionally-backed reconstruction plan for Iran, with details to be finalized later.

Marquardt claimed that during negotiations, the US would gradually unfreeze Iranian funds. Once a final deal establishes a timeline, all US and UN sanctions, including secondary sanctions, would be lifted.

Before then, Washington would issue waivers allowing Iranian oil exports, banking and other sectors to operate.

The proposal also calls for the removal of the naval blockade and the redeployment of US forces after the MOU is signed.

Maritime traffic would resume within 30 days, and US forces near Iran would withdraw within a month of a final agreement, according to Marquardt.