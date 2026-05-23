Hakan Fidan holds separate phone calls with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistani mediators, on latest developments in Iran-US negotiations

Turkish foreign minister discusses Iran-US talks with Qatari counterpart, Pakistani mediators Hakan Fidan holds separate phone calls with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistani mediators, on latest developments in Iran-US negotiations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as well as Pakistani mediators to discuss the latest stage of negotiations between Iran and the United States, Turkish diplomatic sources said Friday.

According to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on recent developments in ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US.

No further details were immediately provided.