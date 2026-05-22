Pakistan, Indonesia condemn Israel over torture, detention of Gaza flotilla activists Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar thanks Turkish government for facilitating activists’ return

Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday condemned Israel over the detention and “mistreatment” of activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla after several detained humanitarian workers were released and arrived in Türkiye.

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on US social media company X that Pakistani activist Saad Edhi, who was aboard the flotilla, had been released after being “illegally detained” by Israeli forces.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that, as a result of our concerted efforts, Mr. Saad Edhi, who was aboard Global Sumud Flotilla, has been released,” Dar said, adding that Edhi and other humanitarian workers had safely arrived in Istanbul.

Dar thanked the Turkish government for facilitating the activists’ return and condemned what he described as the “inhumane treatment” of detained aid workers by Israeli forces.

“The detention of humanitarian workers, and their inhumane treatment by the occupying forces is deeply condemnable and totally unacceptable,” he said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Palestinians.

Separately, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said nine Indonesian citizens detained by the Israeli military while participating in the flotilla had also arrived safely in Istanbul.

Indonesia’s government said it was coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of all Indonesian nationals.

Jakarta also condemned what it described as acts of torture against its citizens during detention.

“Indonesia reiterates that all forms of inhumane actions against Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers by the Israeli military constitute violations of international law and are contrary to humanitarian principles,” Sugiono wrote on X.

The reactions from Pakistan and Indonesia came after a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.