Araghchi says any return to negotiations must secure Iranian rights and end war against Iran, Lebanon and region

Iran, US reviewing exchanged texts, working on ‘final formula,’ foreign minister says Araghchi says any return to negotiations must secure Iranian rights and end war against Iran, Lebanon and region

Iran and the United States are reviewing texts exchanged through intermediaries and working toward a “final formula” for a possible understanding, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television network.



“There is currently no negotiation mechanism in place, but messages are being exchanged with the Americans,” Araghchi said.



“Our contact with the Americans has not been cut off, but no progress has been achieved in the negotiations,” he added.



Araghchi said both sides were reviewing exchanged texts and working on a final formula, stressing that any return to negotiations would depend on securing Iran’s rights and ending the war “against Iran, Lebanon and the region.”



“Any return to negotiations will be based on securing the rights of the Iranian people and ending the war against Iran, Lebanon and the region,” he said.



The foreign minister also linked the future of any agreement with developments in Lebanon, saying Tehran considers the conflicts interconnected.



“The fate of the war between Iran and the American-Zionist side is inseparable from the fate of the battle in Lebanon,” he said, adding that Iran had insisted any ceasefire arrangements cover all fronts, including Lebanon.



Araghchi said he personally asked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during ceasefire negotiations to ensure that Lebanon was explicitly included in provisions related to ending the war on all fronts.



He also revealed that Iran had warned Washington against any Israeli attack on Beirut.



“Two days ago, we sent a message to the Americans stressing the need to halt Israeli attacks on Beirut,” Araghchi said.



“We have clearly informed all concerned parties that an attack on Beirut would constitute blatant aggression, and we will not remain silent in the face of it,” he added.



According to Araghchi, Iran placed its armed forces on “full alert” after Israel threatened to strike Beirut’s southern suburbs and warned that such an attack would have led to the collapse of the ceasefire.



“Any attack on Beirut will have serious consequences and will lead to the full resumption of war,” he warned.



Regional tensions have remained high since late February after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect on April 8, and diplomatic efforts to reach a broader agreement have continued since then.