Met Office says earliest 35 °C (95 °F) reading on record has been recorded, as heat wave continues across England, Wales with health warnings in effect

Heat wave grips UK with record-breaking May temperatures for 2nd day Met Office says earliest 35 °C (95 °F) reading on record has been recorded, as heat wave continues across England, Wales with health warnings in effect

The UK has provisionally recorded its hottest May day on record for the second day in a row, with temperatures reaching 35 °C (95 °F) at Heathrow and Kew Gardens, according to an update Tuesday from the Met Office.

The reading also marks the earliest point in the year that the UK has ever recorded 35 °C, surpassing the previous record set June 26, 1976.

Meteorologists said a prolonged area of high pressure has allowed exceptional heat to build across parts of the country.

“We’ve now provisionally broken the spring and May temperature record. Meteorologically, what we’ve seen is the influence of warmth building under an area of high pressure near the UK allowing exceptional heat to build allowing maximum and minimum temperatures to reach levels not previously reported at this time of year," Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Dan Suri said in a statement.

Forecasters said hot conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, with temperatures predicted to reach 33 °C on Wednesday, 32 °C on Thursday, 30 °C on Friday, and 29 °C on Saturday.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued Amber and Yellow Heat Health Alerts covering parts of the country, warning of potential health effects linked to the extreme temperatures.

As people head outdoors to enjoy the sunshine, the British Red Cross urged the public to take precautions against dehydration, sunburn and heat-related illness.