Chancellor says European allies ramping up defense spending and will make NATO 'more European' so it can remain transatlantic

Germany’s Merz says Ankara summit will bring ‘new spirit’ to NATO Chancellor says European allies ramping up defense spending and will make NATO 'more European' so it can remain transatlantic

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that he hopes the NATO summit in Ankara will mark a new chapter for the alliance, strengthening cooperation and unity between the US and its European partners.

“I am confident that, starting from Ankara, we will see a new spirit within NATO—one that makes the alliance stronger and more united,” he told reporters upon arrival at the summit venue at the Turkish presidential complex.

Merz said the alliance’s European members are ready to shoulder greater responsibility and are significantly increasing defense spending to meet the targets set at NATO’s previous leaders’ summit in 2025.

“Last year in The Hague, we decided to significantly step up our defense efforts — and we have delivered,” Merz said, adding that they will review progress during their meeting with US President Donald Trump and other leaders. “We will make NATO more European so that it can remain transatlantic,” he stressed.