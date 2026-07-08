Homeland Security says officer acted in self-defense after man allegedly rammed agency vehicle; family and advocates dispute account, call for independent investigation

Mexican national fatally shot by ICE officer during attempted arrest in Houston Homeland Security says officer acted in self-defense after man allegedly rammed agency vehicle; family and advocates dispute account, call for independent investigation

A Mexican national was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an attempt to arrest him in Houston on Tuesday, prompting calls from his family, immigrant advocates, and a Democratic lawmaker for an independent investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE officers attempted to arrest Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who it said was in the United States without authorization, during a traffic stop early Tuesday, NBC News reported.

According to DHS, Salgado Araujo tried to evade arrest by ramming an ICE vehicle and using his vehicle as a weapon after ignoring repeated verbal commands. An ICE officer then fired in self-defense, the agency claimed. Salgado Araujo was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His family disputed the government's account. His son, Ronaldo Salgado, said on social media that his father had lived in the US for nearly 35 years, worked in construction, and was pursuing legal authorization to work. He said that Salgado Araujo was on his way to pick up workers when he was shot.

The League of United Latin American Citizens said that witnesses recorded the incident and called for an independent investigation, alleging a broader pattern of excessive force during immigration enforcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that it sent an evidence response team to investigate a possible assault on a federal officer but is not investigating the shooting itself.

US Rep. Sylvia Garcia called for a full and impartial investigation and preservation of all available evidence.