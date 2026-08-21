Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 21, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including a powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake striking southern Peru, four European countries urging Israel to halt settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, and Türkiye pledging continued support for Syria against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “destabilizing activities.”

TOP STORIES

Powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake shakes southern Peru as authorities urge vigilance across country

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru, triggering alarms across multiple regions, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) meanwhile reported a magnitude of 7.2.

The quake occurred at 1 pm local time (1800GMT) at an intermediate depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles). According to the IGP's National Seismological Center (CENSIS), the epicenter was located roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Coracora in the province of Parinacochas within the department of Ayacucho.

Despite the high magnitude, Peruvian authorities and disaster risk agencies reported no immediate casualties or severe structural damage.

UK, Italy, France, Germany urge Israel to halt plans on occupied West Bank settlement expansion

The UK, Italy, France and Germany condemned Israel’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning they threaten the chance of a two-state solution.

The four governments said the expansion was “unacceptable” and warned that the E1 development would “undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories.”

The governments said the international community had long opposed settlement expansion and repeatedly raised its concerns with Israel -- privately and publicly.

“International Law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal,” they said, adding that the position had been reaffirmed by the UN Security Council.

Türkiye to continue standing with Syria against Netanyahu's 'destabilizing activities'

Türkiye will continue to stand with Syria and other regional states that pursue peaceful policies in countering the "destabilizing activities" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

Responding to Anadolu's questions on Netanyahu's remarks targeting Türkiye, Duran said Netanyahu's threats and falsehoods directed at Türkiye and Syria reflected "his growing international isolation, political fears, and delusions."

He said attempts to mislead the international community by creating "imaginary threats and enemies" were no longer effective because the international community had reached a consensus on the nature of Israel's policies.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport ceased operations amid a labor dispute that caused all its check-in counters to close, Israeli media reported.

North Korea launched "a suspected ballistic missile" amid ongoing joint drills by the US and South Korea on the Korean Peninsula, the Japanese prime minister's office said in a brief statement.

China pushed back against the US president’s “Economic D-Day” campaign against Iran, stressing diplomatic means to end the conflict.

A drone entered Romanian airspace and crashed in an unpopulated area of Tulcea County, said Romania’s Defense Ministry.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged companies and economic entities not to take part in Israeli construction tenders for the illegal E1 settlement project in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that involvement would run counter to obligations under international law.

Eastern Libya was hit by a widespread blackout, leaving large parts of the region without power, according to local media and footage from affected areas.

Finland is preparing to resume transferring asylum seekers to Italy, becoming the fourth country to take such action after Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power plant will reduce output from one of its reactors as the Danube River level continues to fall amid an unprecedented drought.

Groundwater levels were falling at 92% of monitored sites across France by mid-August as drought conditions worsened.

Nearly 14,000 people have been displaced from Qaisan and Kurmuk localities in Sudan’s southeastern Blue Nile state due to worsening security conditions and rising tensions in the area, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The US imposed sanctions on three leaders of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and nine Cuban entities.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to expand, with more than 5,200 cases and nearly 2,500 deaths recorded as of Aug. 18, the UN said.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Bitcoin surges over 11%, tops $70,000 for 1st time in more than 2 months

Bitcoin surged 11.2%, surpassing $70,000 for the first time in more than two months as falling US Treasury yields and renewed optimism over cryptocurrency regulation boosted demand for risk assets.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed to around $71,700 as of 0900GMT, its highest level since June 1, extending a sharp rally that began a day earlier.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose 11.1% over the past 24 hours to $1.43 trillion, while its daily trading volume surged over 260% to $60.8 billion.

The value of the broader crypto market also climbed 10.23% to $2.42 trillion, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 18.6% to around $2,270.

China pushes back against Trump’s 'Economic D-Day' campaign against Iran

China pushed back against the US president’s “Economic D-Day” campaign against Iran, stressing diplomatic means to end the conflict.

“Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

“China calls on relevant parties to take responsible measures and solve the issues through diplomatic and political means,” Lin said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” escalating his campaign to isolate Iran and warning countries and companies that assist Tehran of severe economic consequences.

