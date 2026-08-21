Morning Briefing: Aug. 21, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including a powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake striking southern Peru, four European countries urging Israel to halt settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, and Türkiye pledging continued support for Syria against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “destabilizing activities.”
A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru, triggering alarms across multiple regions, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) meanwhile reported a magnitude of 7.2.
The quake occurred at 1 pm local time (1800GMT) at an intermediate depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles). According to the IGP's National Seismological Center (CENSIS), the epicenter was located roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Coracora in the province of Parinacochas within the department of Ayacucho.
Despite the high magnitude, Peruvian authorities and disaster risk agencies reported no immediate casualties or severe structural damage.
The UK, Italy, France and Germany condemned Israel’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning they threaten the chance of a two-state solution.
The four governments said the expansion was “unacceptable” and warned that the E1 development would “undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories.”
The governments said the international community had long opposed settlement expansion and repeatedly raised its concerns with Israel -- privately and publicly.
“International Law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal,” they said, adding that the position had been reaffirmed by the UN Security Council.
Türkiye will continue to stand with Syria and other regional states that pursue peaceful policies in countering the "destabilizing activities" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
Responding to Anadolu's questions on Netanyahu's remarks targeting Türkiye, Duran said Netanyahu's threats and falsehoods directed at Türkiye and Syria reflected "his growing international isolation, political fears, and delusions."
He said attempts to mislead the international community by creating "imaginary threats and enemies" were no longer effective because the international community had reached a consensus on the nature of Israel's policies.
Bitcoin surged 11.2%, surpassing $70,000 for the first time in more than two months as falling US Treasury yields and renewed optimism over cryptocurrency regulation boosted demand for risk assets.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed to around $71,700 as of 0900GMT, its highest level since June 1, extending a sharp rally that began a day earlier.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose 11.1% over the past 24 hours to $1.43 trillion, while its daily trading volume surged over 260% to $60.8 billion.
The value of the broader crypto market also climbed 10.23% to $2.42 trillion, while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 18.6% to around $2,270.
China pushed back against the US president’s “Economic D-Day” campaign against Iran, stressing diplomatic means to end the conflict.
“Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
“China calls on relevant parties to take responsible measures and solve the issues through diplomatic and political means,” Lin said.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” escalating his campaign to isolate Iran and warning countries and companies that assist Tehran of severe economic consequences.
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