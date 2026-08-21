Doctors ‘conducted a detailed examination’ of former cricketer and ‘declared him medically fit,’ says Information Minister Tarar

Pakistan government says ex-Premier Imran Khan returned to jail after medical checkup Doctors ‘conducted a detailed examination’ of former cricketer and ‘declared him medically fit,’ says Information Minister Tarar

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was returned to jail after a medical examination at a health facility in the capital, Islamabad, following court orders, a senior official said Friday.

Without naming Khan, 73, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said: “In the light of the Supreme Court's decision, the prisoner (Imran Khan) was taken to the hospital under appropriate security arrangements during the intervening night of August 20 and 21, 2026.”

“A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist, and a physician, conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit,” Tarar said in a statement on US social media company X.

He added that Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, “remained present throughout all stages of the medical examination/treatment.”

“After the completion of this entire process, he was transferred back to Adiala Jail at approximately 5 am local time (0000GMT)” on Friday, said the minister.

The medical examination of Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was conducted after the Pakistani Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered prison authorities to transfer the former prime minister, who was ousted from power in 2022, to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

However, Tarar said Khan’s medical examination was instead conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) “in view of the security situation created by PTI workers on the way to and outside” Shifa International Hospital.

He added that doctors from Shifa International Hospital were present during the medical examination at PIMS.

The Supreme Court had allowed Khan to remain in the hospital until the next hearing of his case on Sept. 16.

Khan, a former cricket World Cup-winning captain, has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in several cases that he and his PTI party have branded politically motivated.