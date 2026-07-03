Incident occured in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province soon after bus crossed from southwestern Balochistan province

At least 40 killed after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan Incident occured in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province soon after bus crossed from southwestern Balochistan province

At least 40 people lost their lives in Pakistan after a bus carrying passengers fell into a ravine on Friday, officials told Anadolu.

The incident occurred in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province soon after the bus crossed from the southwestern Balochistan province. The bus drove from Dana Sar area of Sherani district in Balochistan.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind told Anadolu that eight others were wounded and were being treated in hospital. A rescue mission was launched soon after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said he had directed rescue operations at the scene.

