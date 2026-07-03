This is 6th case found in Australia since June 14

Australia’s most populous state detects suspected case of deadly H5N1 bird flu This is 6th case found in Australia since June 14

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has detected a suspected case of deadly H5N1 bird flu, with authorities on Friday warning the spread was “incredibly concerning” for agriculture as well as wildlife.

Australia, which remained the only continent free of the deadly flu until June 14, has now recorded five confirmed cases. An additional suspected case in New South Wales (NSW) has raised the total number of cases to six.



"We are using the best available data now to target actions for our most at-risk wildlife species and important natural places,” NSW’s Chief Veterinary Officer Jo Coombe told reporters.

All positive cases have occurred in wild birds, with no signs the virus has spread to local poultry populations, she added.