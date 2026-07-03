Casualties occurred during assault by ‘rebel gangs’ targeting Internal Security Forces positions along the Tal Hadid axis, local media reports

2 gunmen killed, 16 injured in failed attack on Syrian security positions in Suwayda Casualties occurred during assault by ‘rebel gangs’ targeting Internal Security Forces positions along the Tal Hadid axis, local media reports

Two gunmen were killed and 16 others injured on Friday during a failed attack on positions of Syria's Internal Security Forces in the southern province of Suwayda, according to state broadcaster Alikhbariah TV.

Citing a local source, the broadcaster said the casualties occurred when "rebel gangs" attacked Internal Security Forces positions along the Tal Hadid axis in western Suwayda.

Earlier, the broadcaster reported that the armed groups opened fire with heavy machine guns.

No casualties among the security forces were immediately reported.

The attack comes amid persistent security tensions in parts of Suwayda, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted security checkpoints and patrols in recent months.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the province since July 2025 following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds dead or injured.

However, armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze leader in Suwayda, have repeatedly violated the truce by targeting security positions, while the Syrian government says it remains committed to the agreement and continues to facilitate civilian evacuations and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria's government has sought to restore security nationwide, saying it will not tolerate armed groups seeking to spread instability and remains committed to reestablishing state authority throughout the country.