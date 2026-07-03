Authorities warn current figures are preliminary and death toll may rise

Nearly 9,000 deaths recorded in France during peak of June heat wave Authorities warn current figures are preliminary and death toll may rise

France recorded 2,025 additional deaths during the exceptional heat wave that struck the country in late June, with nearly 9,000 deaths electronically certified nationwide between June 22 and June 28, according to preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) reviewed by broadcaster BFMTV on Friday.

The increase coincided with the peak of a major heat wave that affected much of the country.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the figures remain provisional because electronic death certificates do not cover all deaths recorded nationwide.

Authorities cautioned that the current data should be interpreted carefully and may underestimate the full impact of the heat wave.

Electronic death certificates account for around 60% of deaths nationwide, although coverage varies significantly across regions, according to officials.

France has experienced several days of exceptionally high temperatures, with many regions recording temperatures above 35C (95F).