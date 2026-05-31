US president seeks to increase pressure on Tehran to accept ceasefire framework to end war, according to New York Times

Trump sends revised Iran peace framework with tougher terms: Report US president seeks to increase pressure on Tehran to accept ceasefire framework to end war, according to New York Times

US President Donald Trump sent Iran a revised version of a proposed peace framework containing tougher terms as efforts continue to secure an agreement that would end the war, US media reported Saturday.

The New York Times said Trump amended elements of the draft agreement and returned it to Tehran for consideration, citing three officials familiar with the matter. The report did not specify the exact changes made to the text.

Officials said Trump has expressed concerns about provisions that could involve the unfreezing of Iranian assets, an issue he previously criticized in relation to the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

The report also said Trump has grown frustrated with the pace of Iran’s response to US proposals, which have been negotiated through intermediaries, including officials from Pakistan.

One official told the newspaper that the revised proposal was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and encourage acceptance of a framework that had already been submitted to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for approval.

The report noted, however, that communication with Iran’s top leadership has proven difficult, raising the possibility of further delays if additional changes are made to the document, described as a memorandum of understanding.

More contentious issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear program, would be addressed in subsequent rounds of negotiations, according to the report.

The Axios news website later reported, citing two US officials, that Trump still expects a deal to be finalized soon but is seeking stronger provisions on issues he considers critical, particularly those involving Iran’s nuclear material.

Trump's latest revisions have prompted another round of exchanges between the two sides that could continue for days, said the report.

A senior US official told Axio that Trump was informed it could take three days for Iran to respond. “They’re literally in caves and they’re not using email,” said the official.

“There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we’ll see. We’re willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something,” the official added.

Trump held a two-hour meeting Friday with senior advisers in the White House Situation Room to discuss efforts to end the war, but no public announcement followed the talks.