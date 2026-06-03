National carrier says affected flights will be rescheduled after airport suspends traffic following drone strike

Kuwait Airways suspends operations ‘until further notice’ following Iranian attacks National carrier says affected flights will be rescheduled after airport suspends traffic following drone strike

Kuwait Airways on Wednesday suspended all operations until further notice following Iranian attacks that disrupted activity at Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement cited by Kuwait's Al Anba newspaper, the national carrier said the decision was taken due to the “current circumstances and in coordination with the country's civil aviation authorities.”

The airline said affected flights would be rescheduled and passengers would be notified of new departure times through the contact details provided during booking.

The suspension came after Kuwaiti authorities halted and diverted flights at Kuwait International Airport following an Iranian drone attack that caused damage and injuries, according to an earlier Defense Ministry statement.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attacks on US bases in Kuwait were launched in response to a US strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran earlier Wednesday.