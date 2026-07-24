Türkiye condemns killing of 4 Palestinians, blames Israel's 'genocide policy' Foreign Ministry says settler terrorists encouraged by Netanyahu government carried out the attack, urges international accountability

Türkiye on Friday condemned what it described as the escalating illegal settler terror in the occupied Palestinian territories following the killing of four Palestinians.

"We strongly condemn the escalating illegal settler terror in the occupied Palestinian territories," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the killing of four Palestinians on Friday by occupier terrorists "encouraged by the Netanyahu government" was "a result of Israel's ongoing genocide policy."

It reiterated its call on the international community to ensure that "the crimes committed by settler terrorists who seize Palestinian land and their supporters do not go unpunished, and that those responsible are held accountable before justice."

Earlier Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered what they described as a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank following a shooting attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement.

According to Anadolu correspondents, Israeli occupiers later attacked the Palestinian villages of Sarra and Urif in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property, while residents confronted them by throwing stones.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified since Israel launched its military offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, thousands injured, and nearly 24,000 arrested in Israeli military raids and occupier attacks during that period.