State news agency says vessel suffered minor hull damage and crew was unharmed; no immediate claim of responsibility

Saudi commercial ship damaged in Red Sea attack, continues voyage State news agency says vessel suffered minor hull damage and crew was unharmed; no immediate claim of responsibility

A Saudi commercial vessel sustained minor hull damage in an attack while sailing through the Red Sea on Friday but continued its voyage after authorities confirmed the safety of the ship and its crew, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SPA, citing a spokesperson for the Saudi Transport General Authority, said the Saudi-owned vessel NCC MASA came under attack while transiting the Red Sea.

The spokesperson said the vessel suffered only minor damage to its hull and was able to continue toward its destination after its safety and that of its crew were confirmed.

The official described the continued targeting of commercial vessels as a violation of international law and norms protecting commercial shipping and maritime crews.

No further details were immediately available, including who was responsible for the attack.