Danish political party seeks ban on Meta AI glasses over privacy, consent issues

Citing privacy and consent issues, a Danish political party on Monday called for the AI-powered glasses of US tech firm Meta to be banned.



Eva Flyvholm, the Red-Green Alliance’s legal affairs spokesperson, told public broadcaster DR that the glasses should be prohibited because they allow users to discreetly film people in various situations without their knowledge or consent.



“It is extremely uncomfortable for people, and it is contrary to the fact that we have a fundamental right to privacy,” said Flyvholm.



She said the party also wants current legislation to be amended to keep pace with technological developments.



“This is the discussion we need to have. What matters to me is that people should not have to walk around in public spaces — and in changing rooms and swimming pools — afraid that they could be shared on all kinds of platforms,” she said. “There needs to be some form of consent.”



The party also raised the issue with Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen, who told DR that the government would meet with the Danish Consumer Council to discuss how best to protect people from emerging technological challenges.



“It is deeply reprehensible to record conversations and publish videos without people’s knowledge. I can understand that it feels very intrusive for the people affected,” he said.