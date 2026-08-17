Lavrov accuses Ukraine of ‘state terrorism’ over alleged role of military personnel in Sahel attacks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday accused Ukraine of “state terrorism,” alleging that Ukrainian military personnel were involved in attacks carried out by illegal armed groups against countries in the Sahel.



Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following talks with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Lavrov said Russia was concerned by reports that Ukrainian servicemen, rather than individual mercenaries, were taking part in operations by illegal armed groups against Sahel countries.



“We are no longer talking about isolated individual terrorist attacks, but about state terrorism against the states of the Sahel,” he said.



Lavrov also accused France of supporting, financing and training armed groups in the region in an effort to preserve its former colonial influence in Africa.



He said Russia’s Africa Corps was operating legally at the request of African governments and carrying out tasks assigned by them, including countering terrorist attacks.



Lavrov also said Moscow supported efforts to strengthen security cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.



According to Lavrov, Russia plans to sign a memorandum of cooperation with ECOWAS in the near future, including on security issues.



He added that Moscow welcomed Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama’s efforts to normalize relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States.



Lavrov also said Russian authorities would consider a request from Ghana concerning Ghanaian nationals involved in the conflict in Ukraine.