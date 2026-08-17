Rizkullah Abd has spent nearly 40 years collecting rare books and manuscripts in several languages

91-year-old Aleppo bookseller preserves city’s past through million-volume collection Rizkullah Abd has spent nearly 40 years collecting rare books and manuscripts in several languages

Rizkullah Abd has spent nearly 40 years collecting rare books and manuscripts in several languages

Saving neglected works from disappearing is ‘a responsibility,’ veteran bookseller says

Every morning, 91-year-old Rizkullah Abd takes his place among the crowded shelves of his small bookshop in the Syrian city of Aleppo, continuing a mission he began nearly four decades ago: to rescue rare and forgotten books from disappearing.

Located beside a narrow pavement in Aleppo’s Tilel district, the shop contains works that can no longer be found in many modern libraries, including manuscripts, lithographic editions and volumes printed more than a century ago.

Abd’s collection includes books in Arabic, French, English and German, making the shop a regular destination for students, researchers and book lovers searching for works that have long been out of circulation.

Some of the books bear the marks of age, with damaged covers, missing pages or worn bindings. Abd nevertheless continues to preserve them because of their historical and cultural significance.

“Saving rare works from disappearing is a responsibility for me,” he told Anadolu.

Over the years, his collection has developed into an important resource for Aleppo, with visitors sometimes discovering books they had been seeking for decades.

‘My collection contains 1 million books’

Abd does not regard bookselling as merely a commercial activity. For him, collecting and preserving books is a way to protect Aleppo’s cultural memory and pass on knowledge to future generations.

“I collect and preserve books that people no longer care about, that have been abandoned or are in danger of disappearing, and I make them available to those who want to benefit from them,” he said.

Abd said his collection now contains approximately 1 million books he has accumulated over decades.

“I ask God to give me the strength to continue collecting new books and preserving them,” he said.

Despite his advanced age, Abd remains personally involved in finding books for customers and protecting the rare works filling his shelves.

His attachment to books, he said, remains the main motivation behind his decision to continue working every day.

As Aleppo’s streets have changed around him through decades of upheaval, Abd’s modest shop has remained a repository of the city’s intellectual and cultural history.

For the veteran bookseller, the volumes are not simply objects on shelves but traces of past generations that must be protected and made available to those who come after.

Son missing since 2012

Behind Abd’s dedication to his work is also a deep personal sorrow.

He said one of his sons was forcibly disappeared in 2012 and that the family has received no information about his whereabouts since.

More than a decade later, finding out what happened to his son remains one of Abd’s greatest hopes.

He continues to wait for information from anyone who may be able to help, even as he opens his shop each morning and carries on preserving the books that hold the memories of generations.