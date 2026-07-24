'These violent incidents in Nablus are not isolated. They sit within a wider pattern of Israeli raids, state-sponsored settler violence,' says MSF official

Doctors Without Borders 'deeply alarmed' over Israeli violence in West Bank 'These violent incidents in Nablus are not isolated. They sit within a wider pattern of Israeli raids, state-sponsored settler violence,' says MSF official

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday expressed "deep alarm" over reports of Israeli forces storming a hospital in Nablus in the occupied West Bank amid clashes that killed four Palestinians.

"We are deeply alarmed by reports coming out of Nablus today, including that of Israeli forces storming Nablus Specialised Hospital, alongside clashes elsewhere in the governorate that have killed four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers," Filipe Ribiero, the RSF head of mission in Palestine, said in a statement.

He said the acts of violence in the occupied West Bank targeting Palestinians are not "isolated" incidents.

"They sit within a wider pattern of Israeli raids, state-sponsored settler violence, the disruption of essential services, and mounting pressure on civilians and healthcare," said Ribiero.

Stressing that the protection of healthcare facilities must be respected, he said healthcare facilities must remain accessible to people in need.

"It is unacceptable for hospitals, ambulances, staff, and patients to be targeted by violence anywhere in Palestine," he added.

Earlier Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered what they described as a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank following a shooting attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to Anadolu correspondents, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property. Four Palestinians were killed earlier Friday during an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.