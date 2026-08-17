Attack was ‘a highly suspicious development that must be approached with vigilance and scrutiny,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei

Iranian foreign minister says ‘nothing justifies’ attack on Iraqi Kurdish premier’s office Attack was ‘a highly suspicious development that must be approached with vigilance and scrutiny,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that “nothing justifies” the drone attack targeting the office of Masrour Barzani, premier of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

“Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani’s office,” Araghchi said in a statement on US social media company X.

“Kurdish friends should be vigilant against false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors,” he added.

Araghchi said Iran had protected its “Kurdish friends against Saddam (Hussein) and DAESH,” using an alternate name for the terrorist group ISIS and referring to the late Iraqi leader, adding that Tehran is “thankful for the security they’ve provided on our border.”

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the attack was “a highly suspicious development that must be approached with vigilance and scrutiny,” according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Baghaei reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening friendly relations with Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government in all areas of mutual interest.

He urged all sides to thwart what he called the “sinister plots of the enemies of Iran and Iraq” aimed at damaging the “fraternal relations between the two nations.”

Baghaei also cited previous warnings by Iraqi officials, including the country’s national security adviser, about the discovery of cells linked to foreign parties that were involved in planning and carrying out “false flag” operations.

Earlier Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the attack with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi by phone, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the attack targeted Barzani’s residence and private office using Hadid-110 drones.

Hussein condemned the “unjustified attack” and requested clarification of Iran’s official position, stressing that such actions constituted a “dangerous escalation” with negative consequences for Iraq’s security and regional stability.

Araghchi said there was “no justification” for such actions given the “positive and strong relations” between the Iranian government and the Kurdish Regional Government, particularly the region’s two main political parties.