'European Union urges all parties to avoid inflammatory language, contribute to de-escalation, and put an end to the vicious cycle of violence,' says statement

EU 'deeply concerned' by escalation of violence in occupied West Bank 'European Union urges all parties to avoid inflammatory language, contribute to de-escalation, and put an end to the vicious cycle of violence,' says statement

The European Union on Friday expressed "deep concern" over violence in the occupied West Bank following clashes that killed four Palestinians, calling for an end to the "vicious cycle of violence."

In a statement, a spokesperson said the EU expresses their "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed, and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery.

"Today’s events are a reminder of the fragility of the situation on the ground," read the statement.

The spokesperson added: "The European Union urges all parties to avoid inflammatory language, contribute to de-escalation, and put an end to the vicious cycle of violence."

Earlier Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered what they described as a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank following a shooting attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to Anadolu correspondents, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property. Four Palestinians were killed earlier Friday during an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.