Holds Israeli government responsible for what it calls occupiers’ ‘terrorism,’ warns occupied territory is being pushed toward ‘explosion’

Palestinian presidency condemns attacks by Israeli occupiers across West Bank, urges international action Holds Israeli government responsible for what it calls occupiers’ ‘terrorism,’ warns occupied territory is being pushed toward ‘explosion’

The Palestinian presidency on Friday condemned what it described as "terrorism" by Israeli occupiers and military forces across the occupied West Bank, holding the Israeli government fully responsible and warning that the continued violence could push the territory toward an “explosion.”

In a statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the presidency condemned the killing of four Palestinians by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, as well as subsequent attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property in the towns and villages of Urif, Sarra, Imatin, Far’ata, Umriha and Masafer Yatta.

The statement also condemned an Israeli military raid on Nablus Specialized Hospital, saying medical staff and civilians were intimidated and assaulted and that two Palestinians were abducted during the operation.

The presidency said the Israeli government bears full responsibility for the “terrorism” committed by Israeli occupiers against unarmed Palestinians, noting that 87 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, including 21 by gunfire from occupiers.

It accused the Israeli government of providing financial and political support to “settler gangs” to escalate attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as part of what it described as a plan of forced displacement while continuing military operations in the Gaza Strip despite the announcement of a ceasefire.

The presidency warned that the continuation of what it described as daily crimes and violations against Palestinians was pushing the occupied West Bank toward an “explosion.”

It also condemned decisions announced Friday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz following the incident in Tell, including accelerating the establishment and legalization of settlement outposts, reinforcing military deployments across the occupied West Bank, intensifying raids and imposing a siege on Nablus and surrounding areas.

The presidency called on the US administration to intervene and pressure Israel to halt what it described as the escalation and “terrorism” committed by Israeli occupiers, warning that the continuation of the current situation could drag the entire region into dangerous consequences.

It also urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by ending the escalation, providing protection for the Palestinian people and holding Israel accountable for what it described as crimes against Palestinians.

Earlier Friday, Netanyahu and Katz ordered what they described as a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank following a shooting attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to Anadolu correspondents, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property. Four Palestinians were killed earlier Friday during an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.