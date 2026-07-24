Secret ballot removes Khan following sexual misconduct allegations that he has consistently denied

War crimes court member states dismiss chief prosecutor Karim Khan: Reports Secret ballot removes Khan following sexual misconduct allegations that he has consistently denied

International Criminal Court member states voted Friday to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan over sexual misconduct allegations, according to media reports.

The reports said 82 of the court’s 125 member states supported Khan’s dismissal during a secret vote at UN headquarters in New York. He is the first chief prosecutor removed from office in the ICC’s history.

Khan, a 56-year-old British barrister, was accused of misconduct involving a female staff member. He has steadfastly denied wrongdoing, while his lawyers have described the disciplinary process as unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence.

The vote followed an investigation and a recommendation by the executive bureau of the ICC’s governing body that Khan be dismissed after it concluded he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member.

Khan had been suspended from his duties in June while the disciplinary process continued. The court’s deputy prosecutors have overseen the prosecution office during his absence.

His removal will not invalidate existing ICC investigations or arrest warrants, which can only be withdrawn or altered by the court’s judges. Member states are expected to begin the process of selecting his successor.

In May 2024, Khan’s office requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza war.

The ICC later issued warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. The move drew fierce condemnation from Israel and the US, culminating in US sanctions targeting several ICC officials, including Khan.