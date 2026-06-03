Fidan also holds talks with Indonesian counterpart during his visit

Turkish foreign minister meets Indonesian president in Jakarta Fidan also holds talks with Indonesian counterpart during his visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a visit to Jakarta, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Fidan was welcomed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on his arrival in the Indonesian capital as part of his official visit, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister later held talks with Sugiono.

After his meetings, Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Wednesday's engagements in Indonesia “were highly productive in terms of advancing the wide-ranging issues on our shared agenda.”

“During my meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and my discussions with Foreign Minister Sugiono, we reviewed our ongoing cooperation and the joint steps we will take across a broad spectrum of areas, ranging from the defense industry, energy, and transportation to artificial intelligence and the halal food sector,” Fidan said.

He noted that the meetings detailed the assessment of the projects that will help the two countries achieve the $10 billion bilateral trade volume target set by both presidents.

“The vision demonstrated by both sides showed that Türkiye and Indonesia are prepared to work toward delivering much more tangible and impactful outcomes in the period ahead,” he said.

Fidan added that the discussions also included an in-depth and comprehensive exchange of views on regional and global issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and the strategic dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our close coordination on the Palestinian issue will continue with the same determination in the coming period,” he said, noting that both countries will continue to strengthen intensive cooperation in line with shared values and common goals.