Defense Force accuses Iran of continuing ‘hostile approach’ through missile and drone attacks aimed at ‘civilian’ facilities in Bahrain

Bahrain says it intercepted, destroyed 3 Iranian missiles, several drones Defense Force accuses Iran of continuing ‘hostile approach’ through missile and drone attacks aimed at ‘civilian’ facilities in Bahrain

Bahrain's Defense Force said Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and a number of drones that were targeting “civilian” sites in the kingdom.

In a statement, the Defense Force accused Iran of continuing its "hostile approach" through missile and drone attacks aimed at “civilian” facilities in Bahrain.

The statement urged residents to exercise caution and avoid approaching or touching any suspicious objects or debris resulting from the attacks.

It also called on the public to immediately report any such findings to authorities.

No immediate information was provided regarding casualties or damage resulting from the attacks.

This comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday it attacked US bases in Kuwait after an American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that "two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."