US debt burden to rise to 123% of GDP by 2028: Fitch Rating agency affirms US long-term credit rating at 'AA+' with stable outlook

The US government debt burden is expected to continue rising and reach 123% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2028, Fitch Ratings said.

The ratio stood at 117% at the end of 2025 and is already more than twice the median for countries in the “AA” rating category, according to the agency.

Fitch said the US government has not taken meaningful action to address its large fiscal deficits, while spending pressures are expected to intensify over the next decade due to an aging population.

The general government deficit is projected to widen to 7.4% of GDP in 2026 and remain at that level in 2027, the highest among “AA”-rated sovereigns.

Rising military and interest costs, alongside increased Medicare and Social Security spending, are expected to limit efforts to reduce the deficit.

Fitch also estimated that the US will reach its statutory debt ceiling of $41.1 trillion around the middle of 2027.

The agency also affirmed the US long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at “AA+,” with a stable outlook.

It said the rating is supported by the country’s large economy, high per capita income, dynamic business environment and exceptional financing flexibility stemming from the dollar’s position as the world’s leading reserve currency.

However, high fiscal deficits, a substantial interest burden and rising government debt continue to constrain the rating.

Fitch forecasts the US economy to grow by an average of 1.9% in 2026 and 2027, despite higher tariffs, government spending cuts, tighter border controls and increased policy uncertainty.

The agency said economic resilience in the face of tariff changes and sudden increases in oil prices demonstrated the country’s ability to absorb shocks.

It noted, however, that labor demand has weakened and job creation has slowed significantly in 2026.

Annual inflation is forecast to average 3.4% this year, remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, before approaching the target toward the end of 2028.

Tariffs have contributed to higher core goods inflation, although their pass-through to consumer prices has been more limited than initially expected, Fitch added.