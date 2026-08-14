Turkish stock exchange opens Friday flat

Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened Friday at 14,137.44 points, slightly up 0.04% or 5.21 points from the previous close.

The index had closed Thursday up 0.16% at 14,132.23 points, with a daily transaction volume of 196.2 billion Turkish liras ($4.1 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), the lira traded at 47.8850 against the US dollar, 55.3065 against the euro, and 64.7025 against the British pound.

Gold was priced at $4,335 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $87.94 per barrel.