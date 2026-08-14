Vice President JD Vance says keeping oil and gas cheap for Americans is the administration's 'goal number one.'

US says lower oil prices now top priority over Iran nuclear issue Vice President JD Vance says keeping oil and gas cheap for Americans is the administration's 'goal number one.'

The US said Friday that keeping oil and gas prices low for Americans is its top priority in the war, ahead of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"I know that oil is down today and it's way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict," Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News.

"That's goal number one -- keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country," Vance said.

"And then obviously goal number two is to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," he added.