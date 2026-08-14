La Liga returns: What to expect from 2026-27 season Jose Mourinho's rebuilt Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid launch fresh bids to reclaim La Liga as Barcelona chase 3rd straight title

Less than a month after Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the country's top-tier La Liga league returns with Barcelona chasing a third straight title and Jose Mourinho beginning his second spell at Real Madrid.

The 2026-27 campaign officially gets underway on Aug. 15, although several opening-round fixtures involving World Cup semifinalists have been postponed to allow players their mandatory rest period following the expanded 48-team tournament.

Barcelona remain team to beat

Hansi Flick's Barcelona enter the season as favorites after winning back-to-back La Liga titles and adding the 2026 World Cup to a remarkable summer dominated by Spanish internationals.

The Catalan club's core remains intact, with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi and Mikel Oyarzabal expected to spearhead another title challenge.

Barcelona's success has been built on the same possession-heavy identity that conquered Europe in 2024, but Flick's side has evolved into a more vertical and aggressive attacking team.

Mourinho reshapes Real Madrid

The biggest storyline of the summer is Jose Mourinho's return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After two trophyless seasons, Real Madrid have embarked on a major sporting reset under the Portuguese coach, with president Florentino Perez backing an ambitious restructuring of the squad.Kylian Mbappe remains the centerpiece of Madrid's attack, while Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate headline a wave of elite arrivals designed to restore balance throughout the team.

Vinicius Junior has also committed his long-term future to the club, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to become a key figure under Mourinho following Dani Carvajal's departure.

Mourinho inherits enormous expectations, but questions remain over whether Madrid's midfield can fully replace the influence once provided by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Atletico seek to end title drought

Diego Simeone begins another campaign knowing Atletico Madrid cannot afford to fall further behind Spain's top two.

Despite remaining one of La Liga's strongest defensive sides, Atletico have endured another frustrating trophyless spell.

Julian Alvarez continues to lead the attack, while Simeone will hope another summer of squad reinforcement finally produces a genuine championship challenge.

European hopefuls, survival battle

Beyond the traditional giants, Villarreal, Athletic Club, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are all expected to compete for Champions League qualification.

Sevilla aim to re-establish themselves in the European places after several inconsistent seasons.

Newly promoted Racing Santander, Deportivo La Coruna and Malaga return to Spain's top flight hoping to avoid an immediate return to the Segunda Division.

Levante and Elche also enter the campaign among the clubs tipped to be involved in a tightly contested relegation battle.

With Mourinho back in Madrid, Barcelona pursuing a third straight title and a new generation of Spanish stars entering their prime, the 2026-27 season promises a closely watched title race.