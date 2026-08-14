Turkish player comes from behind to beat Australia’s Daria Kasatkina, set to face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova

Türkiye’s Sonmez advances to Cincinnati Open tennis 2nd round Turkish player comes from behind to beat Australia’s Daria Kasatkina, set to face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez rallied to beat Australia’s Daria Kasatkina 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Thursday and advance to the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

The 24-year-old recovered after losing the opening set, winning the second-set tiebreak 7-4 before taking the decider 6-3.

Sonmez converted six of seven break points, compared with six of 12 for Kasatkina, who committed 11 double faults.

The players finished level with 95 points each, highlighting the closely contested nature of the match.

Sonmez will face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova from the US in the second round on Saturday.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournament is played on outdoor hard courts in the US state of Ohio.