Türkiye’s Sonmez advances to Cincinnati Open tennis 2nd round

Halis Sunnetci
14 August 2026•Update: 14 August 2026
Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez rallied to beat Australia’s Daria Kasatkina 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Thursday and advance to the second round of the Cincinnati Open.
The 24-year-old recovered after losing the opening set, winning the second-set tiebreak 7-4 before taking the decider 6-3.
Sonmez converted six of seven break points, compared with six of 12 for Kasatkina, who committed 11 double faults.
The players finished level with 95 points each, highlighting the closely contested nature of the match.
Sonmez will face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova from the US in the second round on Saturday.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournament is played on outdoor hard courts in the US state of Ohio.