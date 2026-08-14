Prospectus prepared by Citigroup describes sale as 'a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions'

Leicester City put up for sale for more than $270 million Prospectus prepared by Citigroup describes sale as 'a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions'

Leicester City has reportedly been put up for sale for more than $270 million, with Thai owners King Power seeking to end their 16-year ownership of the English club.

The sales process is being led by Citigroup, which has prepared an eight-page investment prospectus marketing the Foxes as well as several of the club's key assets, according to BBC Sport.

The package includes Leicester's men's and women's teams, the 32,000-seat King Power Stadium, the Seagrave training complex, opened in 2020 and valued at £121 million ($164 million), and Belgian club OH Leuven, Leicester's sister club.

The prospectus reportedly describes the sale as "a rare opportunity to acquire a club with an excellent track record of winning promotions to higher divisions."

Leicester's historic achievements, including its remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title won at 5,000-1 odds and the 2021 FA Cup, feature prominently in the sales pitch. However, the brochure makes no reference to the club's current status in League One following successive relegations from the Premier League and the Championship.

Citigroup forecasts Leicester's turnover to exceed $131 million for the 2026 financial year, but the prospectus reportedly omits the club's recent financial struggles, including more than $244 million in losses accumulated during its recent promotion and relegation cycle.

The club's latest published accounts also show $140 million in outstanding bank loans, highlighting the financial challenges facing any prospective buyer.

King Power acquired Leicester City in 2010 for $47 million and oversaw the most successful period in the club's history, transforming the East Midlands side from Championship contenders into Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.​​​​​​​