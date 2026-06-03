Attack targets town in Nabatieh district as US-backed talks seek to preserve truce

Israeli drone strike kills paramedic in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Attack targets town in Nabatieh district as US-backed talks seek to preserve truce

A paramedic was killed Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, despite an ongoing ceasefire between the two sides, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The strike targeted the al-Ain neighborhood of Arab Salim town in the Nabatieh district, killing a paramedic affiliated with the Risala Scout Association, the agency said.

NNA reported that a second Israeli drone strike later hit the Labbaneh neighborhood in the same town.

There were no immediate reports of additional casualties or damage.

The attack came a day after Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of US-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at preserving the ceasefire and addressing unresolved security issues.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground offensive in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,468 people and injured 10,577 others across the country.

Israel continues to occupy several areas in southern Lebanon, including territories held for decades as well as areas seized during the 2023-24 conflict, while its forces have also advanced several kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current hostilities.