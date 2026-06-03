Over 40 people rescued from burning building in New Delhi

At least 21 killed in Indian capital hotel blaze Over 40 people rescued from burning building in New Delhi

At least 21 people were killed in a fire incident in a hotel in the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Malviya Nagar in the morning, and the fire broke out at around 8.50 am local time (0320GMT).

A Delhi Police statement confirmed the death toll, adding that over 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Officials also said that it was a multi-story building and the fire was contained.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said through US social media company X that “emergency response agencies were mobilised," with "rescue and relief operations” underway.

She said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "tragic," adding: “My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Press Trust of India reported.