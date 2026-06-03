2 hostages freed, no injuries reported as police negotiators remain in contact with barricaded suspect

Hostages taken at California building as bomb threat sparks evacuations 2 hostages freed, no injuries reported as police negotiators remain in contact with barricaded suspect

A man barricaded himself inside a building in California on Tuesday, taking an unknown number of people hostage after police received reports of a bomb threat.

Several people were inside the downtown Bakersfield building when officers responded, police spokesperson Sally Selby said, according to NBC News. Crisis negotiators were working to secure a peaceful resolution.

Police said a second hostage was released shortly after 9 pm (0400GMT Wednesday), following the release of another hostage earlier in the evening.

No injuries have been reported, and the Bakersfield Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team remains in contact with the suspect, Selby said.

Earlier, Police Sgt. Eric Celedon said local and FBI negotiators had secured the release of at least one hostage and that the remaining hostages appeared to be “in good health.”

By around 11 pm (0600 GMT Wednesday), a police spokesperson said the FBI had assumed control of SWAT operations.

Authorities initially identified the location as the "Chase Bank building," but a Chase spokesperson said the bank branch was empty and not involved in the incident. The building also houses other offices.

Police responded at about 1 pm (2000 GMT Tuesday) to reports of a bomb threat at a building on the 1500 block of 17th Street.

After officers established a security perimeter, some occupants were able to evacuate. Authorities also cleared the surrounding area and closed nearby roads.