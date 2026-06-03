There could be progress in negotiations with Iran 'over the weekend,' says US president

Trump says negotiations with Iran going 'very well' There could be progress in negotiations with Iran 'over the weekend,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday negotiations with Iran are proceeding "very well."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether a ceasefire involving Iran remains in effect following recent developments.

"They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait said that Iranian strikes killed one person, injured 63 others, and damaged key facilities, including diplomatic missions, stressing that it “reserves the full right” to respond to the attacks.

Despite the tensions, Trump expressed optimism over ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well," he told reporters.

The president said there could be progress in negotiations with Iran "over the weekend."

Iran is "pretty close to signing a paper," he said.

'I want to get it': Trump on Iran's enriched uranium

The Strait of Hormuz will open "immediately" upon the signing of a possible deal with Iran, Trump said.

When asked if it is possible to get a deal with Iran or to open up the Strait of Hormuz without Israeli stopping its attacks in Lebanon, Trump said the US is "trying" to separate the issue of opening of the waterway and hostilities in Lebanon.

"We actually spoke with (Lebanese group) Hezbollah for the first time ever. We didn't know they spoke, and they agreed yesterday they're not going to shoot. Israel's not going to shoot ... but I'd like to separate it. I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is separate."

On Iran's enriched uranium, Trump said he wants to "get it."

"I want to get it ... We will go in at some time in the not-too-distant future," he added.