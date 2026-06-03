Call addresses regional, international efforts aimed at de-escalation, promoting stability, according to Qatar's Emiri Diwan

Qatari emir, US president discuss regional developments in phone call Call addresses regional, international efforts aimed at de-escalation, promoting stability, according to Qatar's Emiri Diwan

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed regional developments over the phone, Qatar's Emiri Diwan said in a statement.



The call addressed regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting stability, said the statement carried by Qatar News Agency.



Tamim highlighted the importance of prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue among all parties, in order to consolidate regional security and stability and prevent further tension and escalation in the region, it added.



The call also stressed continued dialogue on current issues and the need to protect maritime navigation, strategic waterways, and global supply and energy flows, the statement said.



Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah



Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.



Tehran, in retaliation, has targeted Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases and closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global shipping.



A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, and efforts to reach a broader agreement have continued since then.

