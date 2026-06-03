Navy says vessel served as command-and-control center for actions against Iranian commercial shipping

Iranian Navy says it targeted US destroyer in Gulf of Oman Navy says vessel served as command-and-control center for actions against Iranian commercial shipping

Iran’s Navy said on Wednesday that it targeted a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman that it described as the “command-and-control center” behind American attacks against Iranian commercial vessels.

In a statement, the Navy’s public relations office said the move came after what it described as US “aggressive actions,” violations of regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks against Iranian commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said Iranian naval forces identified and targeted a US destroyer that was allegedly attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the command-and-control center of these hostile actions, stationed aboard a US destroyer,” the statement said.

The Navy said its naval forces were continuing to monitor what it described as “US-Zionist” activities in the region and warned of further retaliation.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday denied the claim that the navy targeted a US Navy destroyer.

"Iran is lying. U.S. military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded," CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

* Diyar Guldogan from Washington, DC contributed to this report.