US strikes reported near children's cancer hospital in city of Ahvaz, triggering its evacuation, according to Iranian media

New explosions reported in at least 5 Iranian cities amid US attacks US strikes reported near children's cancer hospital in city of Ahvaz, triggering its evacuation, according to Iranian media

A renewed wave of explosions was heard in at least five Iranian cities on Wednesday night as the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced more strikes across Iran.

Iranian media reported several explosions in the cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar in the country’s south.

The Mehr News Agency said US strikes hit near a children's cancer hospital in Ahvaz, triggering its evacuation.

US projectiles also struck an area near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to state news agency IRNA.

Another US projectile exploded near the southeastern city of Rask, the Tasnim news agency said.

Two blasts were also heard in the city of Konarak.

​​​​​​​The attacks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement toward reaching a lasting settlement.