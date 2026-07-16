RSF drone strike targets power station in northern Sudan Authorities say attack triggered fire, injured security guard and disrupted electricity supply

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a power station in northern Sudan in a drone attack, triggering a fire at the facility and injuring a security guard, authorities said Wednesday.

The security committee in Al-Dabbah said the city’s electricity substation came under attack, leaving one guard with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The committee accused the RSF of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and essential public services.

Local media reported that the drone strike also targeted several military sites and caused a power outage across the city.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military.

The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions of others.

